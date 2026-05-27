Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar confirms theft at Tiger Baby office, says ‘backup files are safe’

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has confirmed an incident of theft at Tiger Baby Digital LLP, the production company she co-founded with Reema Kagti in Mumbai, calling the incident an “inside job.”

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Zoya said, “Yes, there has been a robbery in my office, hard disks have been stolen. We filed a complaint and police has made some arrests as well. It’s an internal job, it’s sad to what extent people go to make money.”

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Zoya further assured that despite the theft, the production house had secured backup copies of the files.

“Luckily we have backup files of everything.”

According to police officials, the incident was reported on May 21 after staff members were unable to locate several hard disks required for ongoing projects.

A subsequent internal check revealed that multiple storage devices containing sensitive production data were missing from the office.

Around 66 hard disks linked to film and OTT work were allegedly stolen from the

Bandra office, police said.

The missing data reportedly includes unreleased footage, rough edits, edited content, post-production material, advertisement projects, archival footage, completed films and backups. The loss is estimated at over Rs 13 lakh.

Police suspect the production office may have lost over 100 hard disks in the last few months.

Police later identified Mohammed Shahid Azim Khan (28), an office boy from Vakola, Santacruz, as one of the key accused.

Investigators said Khan, who was responsible for handling and safeguarding the hard drives, allegedly stole several devices over the past five months and sold them in the grey market.

The second accused, Ritesh Suresh Shah (44) from Borivali, is alleged to have purchased the hard disks for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 each.

Both accused have been booked under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft by an employee, along with other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Both accused have also been remanded to police custody till May 29.

Among its notable works, Tiger Baby Films is known for backing acclaimed titles including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Made in Heaven Season 2, The Archies, Dahaad and Superboys of Malegaon.