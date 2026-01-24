MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Battle of Galwan’ song ‘Maatrubhumi’: Salman Khan pays tribute to motherland India

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama is set to hit theatres in April

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.01.26, 02:22 PM
Salman Khan in ‘Battle of Galwan’

Salman Khan in ‘Battle of Galwan’ YouTube

Salman Khan’s Col. Bikkumalla Santosh Babu pays tribute to motherland India in Maatrubhumi, the first track from his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, dropped by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies on Saturday.

The six-minute-14-second-long music video captures moments of Salman’s Santosh with his family and on the battlefield, highlighting the struggles he and his team endure for their love of motherland.

The song shows him thanking his country for the strength to fight all odds to protect the nation. Chitrangda Singh features in the video as Salman’s wife.

Himesh Reshammiya composed the music for Maatrubhumi, with vocals by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Master Mani Dharamkot. Lyrics for the song are written by Sameer Anjaan.

Battle of Galwan, produced by Salman Khan and his mother Salma Khan, is scheduled to release on April 17. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The movie features Salman as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was among 20 Indian Army personnel killed during the June 15, 2020, clashes in the Galwan Valley while defending Indian territory. A teaser of the film was released on December 27 to mark Salman’s 60th birthday.

The military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020, with the Galwan Valley clashes in June that year. Col Babu, along with 19 other soldiers from the 16 Bihar Regiment, laid down his life in the confrontation. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry honour.

