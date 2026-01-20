Barun Sobti and Mona Singh’s ‘Kohrra’ Season 2 to premiere on Netflix in February

The second instalment of crime-drama series Kohrra, starring Barun Sobti and Mona Singh, is set to premiere on Netflix on February 11, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“Dhundh mein sach kho jaata hai.Aaiye iss naye shehar mein, sach ko dhundne. Watch Kohrra 2, starring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, out 11 February, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote alongside a poster of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster features Barun and Mona’s police officers leaning towards the camera. Caution tape, and an old building appear in the backdrop. The title Kohrra Season 2 appears across the poster.

The first season of Kohrra follows the death of an NRI and explores its impact on those investigating the crime and the families affected by it. Also starring Suvinder Vicky, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly and Manish Chaudhary, the six-episode series hit Netflix on July 15, 2023.

Barun is set to reprise his role as young police officer Garundi in the upcoming sequel.

Directed by Sudip Sharma, Kohrra Season 2 will dive into another murder mystery in the backdrop of fog-filled Punjab.

Produced by Act Three Productions and Film Squad Productions, the second season will also mark Sudip’s debut as director and producer.

Kohrra recently bagged the best web series trophy at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards India.

In 2024, Netflix had greenlit the second season of Kohrra, sharing a collage of Barun and Mona, confirming that the latter has joined the cast of the crime thriller series.

On the work front, Mona will be next seen in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2. The film is scheduled to release on January 23 ahead of Republic Day.