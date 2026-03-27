Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ drops new music video ahead of taking oath as new Nepal PM

Hours before taking oath as the 40th Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ on Thursday dropped his new music video for a song titled Jai Mahakaali.

The 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician was elected on Thursday as the leader of the Parliamentary party of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), charting history as Nepal’s youngest elected prime minister.

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The senior RSP leader is also the first person from the Madhes region to hold the position in the country.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the President's Office in Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu from 12.34pm NPT (12.19pm IST) onwards.

The new music video showcases scenes from his election campaign, with the song aiming to promote patriotism and national unity.

At the time of filing this copy on Friday, the video had amassed 26.39 lakh views following its release on Thursday.

As per reports, the video was actually released ten years back, but it was made public on March 26 with additional scenes from his election campaign.

Balen is also set to release two other songs soon, as per reports.