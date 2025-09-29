Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the NFL announced on Monday.

The show will be presented by Apple Music and executive produced by Roc Nation and Jesse Collins. It will be broadcast live on NBC.

This will be Bad Bunny’s second Super Bowl appearance. He previously joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during their 2020 performance.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” the Puerto Rican star said in a statement to American media. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny has released four No. 1 albums, earned three Grammys, and scored 113 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including 15 top 10s.

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation has overseen halftime programming since 2019, praised the performer: “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Apple Music vice president Oliver Schusser added: “The halftime show is the ultimate celebration of music and culture, and few artists embody that intersection more perfectly and authentically than Bad Bunny.”

The 2025 halftime headliner was Kendrick Lamar, who drew a record 133.5 million viewers. Previous performers include Usher (2024), Rihanna (2023), Dr. Dre with special guests (2022), The Weeknd (2021), and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020).