‘Soul-satisfying’: ‘Stranger Things’ finale evokes tears, debates, nostalgia among fans

After Stranger Things ended its decade-long voyage on the morning of 1 January, fans of the hit Netflix sci-fi show had a lot to say about the finale. While some found it underwhelming, others described it as soul-satisfying and bittersweet.

The final episode was more than just a two-hour long conclusion. It marked 10 years of gruelling battles with humanoid monsters of the Upside Down for the characters of the Duffer Brothers-created sci-fi show. For the fans, the journey marked their unwavering loyalty towards the show. Viewers eagerly awaited meaningful closures for the ensemble cast, including the show’s arch antagonist Vecna played by Jamie Campbell Bower.

In the days leading up to the finale, fan theories flooded the internet, with viewers speculating about which major character might die. Some even placed bets on prediction platforms. When the finale finally dropped, it left a few disappointed, but nearly everyone teary-eyed as a series that had been a constant companion for many since childhood came to an end.

My Kolkata had previously spoken to several Stranger Things fans in the city who were dissatisfied with the show’s second volume. The final episode has, however, elicited mixed responses from them.

‘It rightfully hits the chords and is replete with political undertones’

Sayan Dutta, a Rabindrasangeet singer and tutor, said the finale was fulfilling.

“The finale doesn't require adjectives. It solely depends on the humane effect it has on us. And it rightfully hits the chords. Duffer Brothers ensured that we all come back to reality,” he said.

Dutta also reflected on the larger themes of the show, adding that it transcended the idea of a parallel dimension to highlight real-world evils.

“This show, with the shroud of a sci-fi, commented on age-old tortures in the name of experiments conducted by power mongers on the common people, how these tortures left a lifelong impact on their lives, yet, they chose to fight back in their own capacity. As it has been clear to me from the beginning itself, the show is deeply political. More than the urge to breach the realms of the outer world, space, wormhole and magic, what's imperative for us is to fight the evils that we confront in our society,” he added.

‘Soul-satisfying… I had tears of joy’

Advocate Nishantika Bagchi highlighted the emotional resonance of the final chapter of the iconic sci-fi show.

“Soul satisfying. All you wanted to know, all you wished for. Duffer Brothers made this show satisfying. You will have tears of joy,” she said.

Bagchi said she was relieved that the creators did not kill Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). “Hope and moving on with life no matter what, that’s my takeaway from the show,” she concluded.

The finale was neither happy nor sad; it was real

Subhajit Das, a 23-year-old software engineer, said he was happy with the ending despite a few plot holes.

“Yes, there could have been changes in how they delivered the final blow to the Mind Flayer and a few other things. But the ending we got was emotionally overwhelming,” he said.

“Mike believing that El lived made the ending neither happy nor sad. It felt real,” Das added.

‘The ending was nostalgic’

Content writer Rishita Samaddar reflected on the symbolic passing of the baton in the final moments. Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the gang leave the basement after one last Dungeons & Dragons campaign following their high school graduation. As Mike holds the door, his sister Holly (Nell Fisher) and her friends rush in and take over the game.

“I liked it. The nostalgic ending provided proper closure,” she said.

Samaddar said the overall ending remained wholesome even though Vecna’s death felt a little rushed.

‘The finale was bittersweet’

Comparative literature student Ahana Bagchi found the final face-off between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the Mind Flayer and Vecna underwhelming. However, several moments still struck an emotional chord with her.

“I really loved Dustin’s valedictorian speech. He will always remain my favourite character. Steve cheering for his favourite child was adorable, and him getting a new job again was heart-warming. Mike looking at the kids after his storytelling felt deeply bittersweet for all fans,” she said.

Bagchi pointed out that the finale left certain questions unanswered.

“I want to know what happened to the military after the destruction of the Upside Down, and how life turned out for Murray and Vickie,” she added.