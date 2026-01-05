EC summons TMC MP Dev, family for SIR review; party cries harassment of actor-MP

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Trinamool Congress MP and actor Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, asking him and three members of his family to appear for a Special Intensive Review (SIR) hearing, officials said on Monday.

The notice requires Dev and his family members to establish proof of citizenship, according to a senior official at the office of the West Bengal Chief Election Commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the date for their appearance and submission of documents has not yet been communicated. Neither Dev nor his family members have issued any response after receiving the notice.

Also Read BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari writes to Election Commission in defence of SIR in Bengal

Leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress criticised the move, saying issuing such a notice to a busy film actor who is also a sitting MP amounted to harassment.

Dev is a three-time MP from Ghatal and traces his ancestral roots to Paschim Medinipore district.

He had moved to Mumbai with his family due to his father’s professional commitments and later settled in Kolkata.

Earlier, actor Anirban Bhattacharya had also received a notice for an SIR hearing. Bhattacharya is also from Paschim Medinipore and later moved to Kolkata with his family for professional reasons.

Officials at the CEO's office said Bhattacharya was summoned as he did not submit any documents dating back to 2002 while filling up the enumeration form.

Actor couple Kaushik Banerjee and Laboni Sarkar, residents of Tollygunge in south Kolkata, were also issued SIR hearing notices. The duo had appeared before the hearing authorities on Monday morning, sources said.