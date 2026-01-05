Air India board scouts new CEO to replace Campbell Wilson amid safety scrutiny after deadly crash: Report

Air India’s board is scouting for a new chief executive to replace Campbell Wilson, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as reported by Reuters.

The move comes as the airline faces intense scrutiny over safety lapses following a June crash that killed 260 people.

In the aftermath of the world’s deadliest aviation disaster in a decade, regulators flagged a series of problems at the airline, ranging from flying aircraft without emergency equipment checks to delays in replacing engine parts, maintenance record forgery and shortcomings in managing crew fatigue, according to a Reuters report.

Wilson took over as Air India’s chief executive officer and managing director in July 2022 after a 26-year career at Singapore Airlines, where he held a range of senior roles across the flagship carrier and its wholly owned low-cost arm Scoot. His term at Air India is due to end in mid-2027, but he could be replaced before then, according to Economic Times newspaper, which first reported the board’s search for a new CEO on Monday.

Air India is chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of its majority owner, Tata Group. Singapore Airlines holds a 25 per cent stake in Air India.

Tata Group, Singapore Airlines, Air India and Wilson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tata was unhappy with Wilson last year over the airline’s performance after he had effectively been given a blank cheque to fix its problems following the carrier’s purchase from the Indian government, one of the people told Reuters. The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Economic Times reported that Chandrasekaran had held discussions with the chief executives of at least two leading UK- and US-based international carriers as potential successors to Wilson, citing officials familiar with the matter. The newspaper added that Air India Express, the group’s low-cost carrier, is also likely to see similar leadership changes.

Air India, formerly India’s state carrier, was privatised and sold to Tata Group in 2022 as part of efforts to revive the loss-making airline. Since then, the conglomerate has invested heavily to modernise the fleet and expand routes, but the turnaround has been challenged by delays in aircraft deliveries and refurbishments, as well as persistent operational issues and safety concerns.