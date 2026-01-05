‘Could raise tariffs on India if they don’t...’: Donald Trump’s fresh warning over Russian oil trade

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could raise tariffs on India “very quickly” if New Delhi does not cooperate on reducing purchases of Russian oil, directly linking the threat to efforts to pressure Moscow over the Russia–Ukraine war.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday while travelling from Florida to Washington DC, Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of his displeasure over India’s energy trade with Russia.

“They wanted to make me happy, basically. Modi is a very good man; he is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly. It would be very bad for them,” Trump said.

Trump claimed that India has substantially reduced its oil imports from Russia, attributing the shift to US tariff pressure. His comments followed remarks by US Senator Lindsey Graham, who was also travelling on Air Force One. Graham said that tariffs imposed by the Trump administration were the “chief reason” India is now buying less Russian oil.

Graham referred to his proposed tariff legislation that seeks to impose 500 per cent levies on imports from countries purchasing Russian oil, arguing that pressure must be applied on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s customers to end the conflict in Ukraine.

As Trump spoke about sanctions hurting Russia, Graham added that the US had imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian oil.

Recounting a recent interaction, Graham said, “I was at the Indian Ambassador's house about a month ago and all he wanted to talk about is how they are buying less Russian oil. ‘Would you tell the President to relieve the tariff?’ Graham said.”

Trump has repeatedly criticised India’s continued oil trade with Russia and has cited it as the basis for sharply higher duties. India is already facing tariffs of up to 50 per cent imposed by the Trump administration, which has accused New Delhi of strengthening Moscow during the Ukraine war by purchasing Russian crude.

The US President has taken a keen personal interest in the Russia–Ukraine conflict, positioning himself as a potential mediator while simultaneously using trade measures as leverage. He has held multiple rounds of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including extending an invitation to Alaska, though these engagements have yet to yield tangible outcomes. Trump has also spoken several times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, without producing a clear path to peace.

Months earlier, Trump claimed that Prime Minister Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil, calling it a “big step” towards increasing pressure on Moscow. India later rejected that assertion, clarifying that no such conversation had taken place.

The latest warning comes amid heightened scrutiny in Washington of India’s energy ties with Russia, even as New Delhi has consistently defended its oil purchases as necessary for domestic energy security. It also follows a recent telephonic conversation between Trump and Modi, during which both leaders emphasised the need to sustain momentum in bilateral trade relations despite ongoing tariff tensions.

That call coincided with a fresh round of negotiations between Indian and US officials aimed at resolving the long-running trade impasse. Talks, which began earlier this year, were disrupted after the US raised tariffs on Indian imports to as high as 50 per cent.

Despite the friction, Trump has continued to publicly praise Modi. In a recent social media post quoted by the US Embassy in India, he described India as “an amazing country” and an important strategic partner. “India is home to one of the world's oldest civilisations. It is an amazing country and an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in PM Modi,” he wrote.

The focus on oil has intensified globally amid broader geopolitical developments, including recent US action against Venezuela, underscoring how energy supplies and sanctions remain central to international diplomacy.