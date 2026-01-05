Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher begin shooting for upcoming project

Actors Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher began shooting for their yet-untitled film on Sunday, the former said, sharing photos and a video from the set.

“Excited to bring this beautiful story to you all. Meanwhile, let’s enjoy the process and make some magic,” Vineet captioned his post on Instagram.

The upcoming film is directed by Vikram Phadnis and backed by Reel Euphoria and Knight Sky Movies.

The carousel includes photos of the cast and crew from the first day of the shoot. A clip shows Singh offering prayers to the deity.

Tahir Raj Bhasin will also play a key role in the upcoming film, which reunites Vineet and Saiyami after their 2025 action drama Jaat. Also starring Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda, Jaat revolves around a traveller (Deol) seeking an apology from a crime boss (Hooda) in a lawless Andhra village.

Saiyami also has the film Haiwaan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, in the pipeline. It is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Vineet, on the other hand, recently appeared in Tere Ishk Mein. Released in November, the Anand L. Rai directorial stars Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the lead roles. Vineet essays the role of V Shekhawat in the film.