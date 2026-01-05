Deepika Padukone announces new learning programme for aspiring film technicians on 40th birthday

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Monday launched OnSet, a new learning programme designed for film technicians, to mark her 40th birthday.

The actress shared a short video on Instagram, where she called OnSet her ‘passion project’.

She explained the concept behind her learning programme, which is aimed at helping budding technicians build a career in the Indian film and television industry.

In the video, Deepika exclaimed her strong commitment to discovering talent from all over the country and beyond. She shared her wish to create a platform where these talents can be recognised, heard, and truly appreciated.

“I am beyond thrilled to launch my passion project - OnSet - an experiential learning program for technicians across various departments wanting to build a career in Indian film, television and advertising,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

The post further reads, “Visit onsetprogram.in, send in your work, tell us about yourself and stand a chance to work with or create with the best in the business! I cannot wait to welcome the next generation of creative talent On Set.”

As per the official website: “The OnSet Program with Deepika Padukone is a selective professional initiative designed to identify and develop high-potential creative talent for work on ambitious, industry-defining projects. Open to applicants across experience levels, the program evaluates candidates on skill, intent, and readiness rather than tenure alone.”

The programme aids technicians from camera, sound, lighting, production design, costume, makeup and other technical fields essential to filmmaking. Applicants will get a chance to learn on real sets to receive practical industry experience.

“Backed by the Create With Me initiative, the program curates a small cohort with the capacity to contribute meaningfully to contemporary filmmaking,” according to the website.

Deepika is currently working on the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the highly anticipated actioner is expected to arrive in theatres in 2026. Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat round off the cast of King.

She is also set to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming action thriller.