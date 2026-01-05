BTS comeback: Everything you need to know about new album, release date and world tour

Popular K-pop boy band BTS’s upcoming 5th studio album, with 14 tracks in total, will release on 20 March, South Korean talent agency BigHit Music said on Monday.

In their latest Weverse post, the agency said that the title of the upcoming album will be announced on 14 January at 12am (KST).

“Featuring 14 tracks, the album is packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY, who have been waiting for their pm comeback as a whole group. Filled with the music that's most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time,” a statement from BigHit Music read.

The agency confirmed in a Weverse post that they are planning a global tour for the band.

The announcement post read, “We are also pleased to announce that, following the release of their BTS The 5th Album, BTS will be going on a world tour. The tour schedule will be announced separately on January 14 at 12am. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS as they embark on a fresh start through these new promotional activities.”

Last week, the band’s comeback date surfaced online in a rather unconventional way. To celebrate the spirit of New Year, the seven members of the band — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — sent out handwritten postcards to their gold membership fans at their homes.

Apart from new year greetings, the members wrote the date 2026.03.20 on the paper, hinting at their comeback.

On the last day of 2025, BTS reunited as a full group for a live broadcast on Weverse, welcoming the New Year together with fans. Looking back on the past year, they also shared their wishes for the year ahead. “We hope we can make a safe comeback this year and that the album does well. Let’s make BTS a huge success,” read a greeting card the band members signed during the session.

Following the release of their new album on 20 March, BTS will embark on a world tour. Further details regarding the album and tour will be announced later through official channels.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.