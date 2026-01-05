Bangladesh bans IPL telecast after BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman

The interim government of Bangladesh on Monday banned the telecast of the next season of Indian Premier League in that country indefinitely.

A press release issued by Bangladesh’s TV-2 wing of the ministry of information and broadcasting stated that the interim government had been informed about the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

“It is being informed that a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to light regarding the exclusion of Bangladeshi star player Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, scheduled to be held from 26 March. No rational reason for such a decision by the Indian cricket board is known and such a decision has pained, saddened and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh,” the statement issued by Firoz Khan, assistant secretary to the Bangladesh interim government’s information and broadcasting ministry, said.

“Until these circumstances, until further notice, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/telecast of all matches and programmes of the Indian Premier League. The order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest,” the statement reads.

The KKR team owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had signed the 30-year-old Bangladeshi player for Rs 9.20 crore. The signing was opposed by the BJP and Shiv Sena. Though the BCCI had initially distanced itself from the controversy, a directive was later sent to the franchise to release Mustafizur, citing “recent developments”.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had on Sunday refused to send its national team to India to play in the T-20 world cup starting in February, citing security concerns.