Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India on Day 3

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its third day in theatres, as per latest trade figures.

Part of Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1. The daily collection marginally dropped to Rs 18.6 crore nett on Day 2, followed by Rs 13 crore nett on Wednesday, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The total domestic collection of the horror comedy film now stands at Rs 55.6 crore nett. The Hindi version has contributed Rs 55.15 crore nett, while the Telugu version earned Rs 0.45 crore nett.

The gross collection of the film in India stands at Rs 66.70 crore. With an overseas collection of Rs 5.30 crore nett, the global earnings of Thamma stands at Rs 72 crore gross so far.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who accidentally awakens Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a betaal leader, and falls for Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal.

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat crossed the Rs 20-crore mark in India on Day 3. The romance drama, which released alongside Thamma, earned Rs 9 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.75 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 6 crore nett on Day 3.

The total domestic earnings of the Milap Zaveri directed romance drama stands at Rs 22.75 crore nett.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat features Harshvardhan Rane as a man deeply in love with his estranged wife (played by Sonam Bajwa).