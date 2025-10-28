Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’ crosses Rs 125-crore mark at box office globally

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma has crossed the Rs 125-crore gross mark at the box office globally, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

In India, the film is inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark.

The fifth instalment of the Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1. The earnings marginally dropped to Rs 18.6 crore nett on Day 2, and further declined to Rs 13 crore nett on the third day, as per Sacnilk.

On Friday, the horror comedy film earned Rs 10 crore nett, followed by Rs 13.1 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 12.6 crore nett on Sunday. The collections dropped to Rs 4.3 crore nett on Monday, taking the domestic total to Rs 95.60 crore nett.

The film has earned Rs 94.85 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 75 lakh nett in the Telugu version.

In terms of gross collections, Thamma has earned Rs 114.85 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. With an overseas collection of Rs 16 crore gross, the global collection of the horror comedy film stands at Rs 130.85 crore gross.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who falls in love with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal, thus incurring the wrath of betaal leader Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which released alongside Thamma, has crossed the Rs 50-crore gross mark worldwide, with Rs 49 crore gross (Rs 41.9 crore nett) from India alone.

The romance drama, directed by Milaap Zaveri, stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles.