Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’ registers lowest daily collection since release on Day 9

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma registered its lowest daily earning on Wednesday, a day after crossing the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 3.25 crore nett in India on Day 9, as per Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fifth instalment of the Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Thamma earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1. The earnings marginally dropped to Rs 18.6 crore nett on Day 2, and further declined to Rs 13 crore nett on the third day, as per Sacnilk.

On Friday, the film earned Rs 10 crore nett, followed by Rs 13.1 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 12.6 crore nett on Sunday. The collections dropped to Rs 4.3 crore nett on Monday.

On Tuesday, Thamma earned Rs 5.75 crore nett. With Wednesday’s earnings, the total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 104.60 crore nett.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who falls in love with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal, thus incurring the wrath of betaal leader Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which released alongside Thamma, has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark domestically on Wednesday. The film has earned Rs 52.1 crore nett in India in nine days.

The romance drama, directed by Milaap Zaveri, stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles.