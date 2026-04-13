Asha Bhosle’s last rites to be held at Shivaji Park, son urges fans not to overcrowd venue

The last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday afternoon with state honours, a family member said, urging fans to avoid crowding at the venue.

The 92-year-old singer, who ruled Bollywood for over seven decades with her wide range of memorable songs, passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

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Later, her mortal remains were brought to her residence in Lower Parel.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid last respects to Bhosle at her residence on Sunday evening and offered floral tributes.

The singer's son, Anand Bhosle, said people can pay their last respects to her at 11 am on Monday at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived.

"Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park," he told reporters. "I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding,” Anand Bhosle said.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she had cardiac and respiratory issues.