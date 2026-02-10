Arijit Singh thanks Anoushka Shankar for sharing stage with him: ‘Beautiful experience’

Singer-songwriter Arijit Singh thanked Anoushka Shankar in a note on Monday for inviting him on stage during her performance at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 8.

Arijit joined Anoushka and Bickram Ghosh to sing Maya Bhora Raati. The song is a Bengali modern song sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar.

This was his first public appearance since announcing retirement from playback singing on January 27.

Sharing a note on his Instagram stories, Arijit wrote, “Thank you @anoushkashankarofficial for having me on stage last night in Kolkata. I’ve always adored your music. It listens, it speaks, it stays.” “Playing alongside you is always a beautiful experience, and one I look forward to every time. Grateful for the music, the moments, and the generosity you bring to every note. Special thanks to @bikramghoshofficial” Arijit added.

Thirty years after she first performed at Netaji Indoor Stadium as a teenager, Anoushka returned to Kolkata to the same venue.

The 13-time Grammy-nominated musician marked three decades of live performance with a set drawn from her Chapters trilogy, a body of work shaped by grief, healing and renewal.

Arijit also joined Anoushka for a duet on Traces of You, a track by Anoushka and Norah Jones.

He performed the original soundtrack of a song he recorded at Anoushka’s London residence years ago.

On January 27, the 38-year-old singer had announced that he would retire from playback singing, but would continue working on independent music.

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much love all these years as listeners,” Singh wrote.

“I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” the two-time National Award-winning singer added.

On Monday, production banner Aamir Khan Productions thanked Arijit for lending his voice to the upcoming romantic drama Ek Din. The Sunil Pandey directorial is slated to release in theatres on May 1.