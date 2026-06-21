After ‘Kurukshetra’ on Netflix, Ujaan Ganguly to make feature directorial debut with ‘Katukutu Buro’

Ujaan Ganguly, son of National Award-winning director Kaushik Ganguly, is set to make his feature directorial debut with Katukutu Buro, production banner SVF announced on Sunday.

The makers also unveiled the film's first poster, featuring a world bathed in shades of pink and blue, hinting at a narrative that blends childhood imagination with mystery.

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"Marking the directorial debut of Ujaan Ganguly, Katukutu Buro reimagines the spirit of a beloved Bengali rhyme through a striking contemporary lens. The vivid colours, contrasting worlds and symbolic imagery hint at a fascinating dichotomy between fantasy and reality, childhood wonder and hidden mysteries," SVF said in a statement.

Presented by Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni, the film is slated for a theatrical release on July 24.

Apart from directing the project, Ujaan also plays a lead role in the film. Singer Rapurna Bhattacharyya makes her acting debut opposite him. The cast also includes late actor Rahul Banerjee.

Ujaan made his acting debut with the 2018 film Rosogolla and later headlined director Kaushik Ganguly's 2022 social drama Lokkhi Chele. Last year, he made his OTT directorial debut with the Netflix animated series Kurukshetra.

In 2024, Ujaan launched 'The Screenplayers' initiative along with his parents, filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly and actor-director Churni Ganguly. The project functions as a writers' bank, collecting scripts from across Bengal, refining them and making them available to filmmakers and producers.