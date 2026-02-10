Anupam Kher flags fake social media accounts impersonating him

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday alerted fans against fake social media accounts impersonating him, urging them to ignore any requests from such profiles.

In a video shared on Instagram, Kher informed that imposters are using his photos and videos to mislead people and are sending message requests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dear friends… Some of my friends have sent me a message that someone has opened my account on Instagram AnupamKher30 AnupamPKher30. They have put my profile pictures and videos. They are sending people requests,” he said in the clip.

“IGNORE:: I only have this instagram account. Please ignore any request to follow any other account with my name. Jai Ho,” reads the caption on Instagram.

On the work front, Kher is currently shooting for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a sequel to Dibakar Banerjee’s 2006 release. The film marks Kher’s 550th film in his career.

Kher was last seen in Tanvi the Great, which marked his return to direction after his 2002 directorial debut Om Jai Jagadish. The film, starring Shubhangi Dutt, was released in 2025 and follows the story of Tanvi Raina, an autistic woman.