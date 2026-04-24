Annu Kapoor reacts to criticism over ‘kya dudhiya badan hai’ remark on Tamannaah Bhatia

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who drew online backlash in 2025 over his remarks on Tamannaah Bhatia’s body while discussing the Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat, has now addressed the controversy in a recent interview, clarifying his previous comment.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan in a recent podcast appearance, Kapoor said he had suggested the Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat as a “googly-type” choice for contestants during his shows in the US last year, praising its composition and noting that the track’s structure made it challenging to perform.

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He added that after watching the video, he appreciated Tamannaah’s dancing, clarifying that this was the extent of his comment.

In an interview with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra in 2025, a scene from Tamannaah’s song Aaj Ki Raat was shown. When asked about the song and his admiration for the actress, Annu Kapoor said, “Mashallah, kya dudhiya badan hai” (“Oh my God, what milky body she has”).

The comment quickly drew backlash, with netizens slamming Kapoor for being inappropriate and objectifying the actress.

Addressing the backlash, Kapoor said the controversy escalated due to the wording of his remark. He added that while some criticised and abused him, others noted that the term “milky body” is commonly used in English.

“If you say it in English, it’s fine, but in Hindi it becomes a problem. Abuse in our own language hits harder, but if you say the same thing in English, no one has an issue. If I had said ‘milky body’, there would have been no problem. What age would she be—28, 30? My children are that age. Just because I said ‘dudhiya badan’, people started calling me an old man and trolling me.”

Kapoor further said he stands by his words and is ready to apologise if required. “If she asks me whether I said it, I will say yes, I did. If you felt bad, I will touch your feet. If a 71-year-old man touches her feet, what will she say? Nothing, because I am not doing it with any wrong intention,” Kapoor added.

Tamannaah has often been referred to as a ‘milky beauty’ for her radiant looks and dance performances.

Last year, during a press event for Odela 2 in Hyderabad, Tamannaah was asked about her casting and the “milky beauty” label.

Tamannaah was last seen in Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar’s Prime Video series Do You Wanna Partner alongside Diana Penty.