Tuesday, 25 March 2025

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcome their first child

They named their baby boy Oscar Alexander Westwick

PTI Published 25.03.25, 12:21 PM
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick with their newborn

Instagram

Actor-couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick shared pictures on social media as they welcomed their first child.

Westwick posted a series of black and white pictures on Monday, featuring Jackson and their son. He also revealed the name of the newborn, Oscar Alexander Westwick.

"Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick," read the caption of the post.

Jackson, 33 and Westwick,37, tied the knot in August last year. Jackson previously dated hotelier George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a son, Andreas. The couple began dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2019 but called it quits in 2021.

Jackson made her acting debut with Tamil film "Madrasapattinam" in 2010. She has also been a part of projects like "Ekk Deewana Tha" and "Singh Is Bliing".

Westwick is well known for his role in the drama series "Gossip Girl".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

