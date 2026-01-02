‘Dharamendra was a feeling’: Amitabh Bachchan remembers 'Sholay' co-star on ‘KBC’

Amitabh Bachchan remembered his Sholay co-star Dharmendra on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) on Thursday during a special episode featuring the team of Ikkis, the late actor’s final film before his death in November at the age of 89.

In Ikkis, Dharmendra played the father of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Khetarpal, portrayed in the film by Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, was killed in action during the 1971 India-Pakistan war at the age of 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bachchan described Ikkis as a final gift Dharmendra left for audiences.

“An artist wants to practice art till his last breath. And this is what my friend, my family, my idol, Dharmendra Deol Ji did. Dharamji was not just a person, he was a feeling. And a feeling never lets you go and keeps walking with you as a memory and as a blessing,” Bachchan said.

Director Sriram Raghavan, who had earlier worked with Dharmendra on his 2007 thriller Johnny Gaddar, said the collaboration on Ikkis was especially meaningful.

“I am very blessed that his last film is with me. I think he is extraordinary in it,” Raghavan said.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays a Pakistani army officer in the film and shares several scenes with Dharmendra, said working with the veteran actor felt deeply personal. “Whenever he was on the sets, it never felt like you were sitting with a huge star, it felt like he was part of your family,” Ahlawat said.

During the episode, Bachchan also recalled a humorous memory from the sets of Sholay.

“We were shooting for Sholay in Bangalore. And he (Dharmendra) had a speciality, which I would say was a physical speciality. He was a wrestler and I got to know about this one day. In the death scene, you see me in a lot of pain, but that's because of him. He was holding me so tightly. I have done completely natural acting there,” Bachchan said.

Raghavan said he was initially searching for a young actor for Ikkis when producer Dinesh Vijan introduced him to Agastya Nanda. The filmmaker added that the newcomer reminded him of Bachchan’s look in Saat Hindustani.

Nanda said the project allowed him to see a lighter side of his grandfather, who is otherwise serious at home. He added that both Bachchan and Raghavan advised him to stay focused on doing good work.

Ikkis released in theatres on Thursday. KBC is telecast on Sony Entertainment Television and streamed on Sony LIV.