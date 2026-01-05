‘Stuck in it’: Amitabh Bachchan opens up about ‘sluggish’ life after ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ wrap

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels ‘stuck’ after completing shoot for the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati season, he said on Sunday, opening up about missing the set of the popular quiz show.

The finale episode of the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired on Sony Entertainment Television on January 2.

Bachchan, who has been the face of KBC since its inception in 2000, except for one season in 2003, opened up on his Tumblr blog about how he felt after wrapping up the latest season.

“Its been hardly a few days to the end of the season and the days seem too long to bring to some semblance of the ethics of work ..no work is a synonym for a sluggish walk through a wet vast wasteland,” Bachchan wrote on Tumblr.

“Stuck in it .. shall try the very best to pull the weary legs out and move,” Bachchan, 83, added.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 aired on Sony Entertainment Television on 11 August, 2025. The show aired Monday to Friday at 9pm and also streamed on Sony LIV.

The latest season of the popular game show welcomed a star-studded lineup of guests, including Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren Agastya and Navya Nanda.

Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand won Rs 1 crore on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show in this season.

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.