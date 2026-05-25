New clip from ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ shows Ollivander handing Harry his wand

HBO gave fans a fresh glimpse into Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on Sunday as part of the platform’s 2026 slate preview.

The series, described as the first full television adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books, is scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day 2026.

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Although only a few seconds long, the teaser features several moments immediately recognised by fans. Dominic McLaughlin appears as Harry Potter walking through Hogwarts alongside Hermione Granger, played by Arabella Stanton, and Ron Weasley, played by Alastair Stout.

Another scene shows Harry stepping forward nervously in his Hogwarts uniform before a Quidditch match. Another scene features Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, who hands Harry his wand and says, “Mr Potter, I think we can expect great things from you. Let’s see who you are.”

Soon after the clip dropped, fans flooded social media with their reactions. One fan wrote on X, “The music, the vibe, the promise of getting it right this time. Christmas Day is now Potter Day. I am so ready to go back to Hogwarts.” Another user posted, “Hogwarts is calling again. Can’t wait for December.” A third comment read, “No matter how many years pass, one Harry Potter teaser is enough to awaken an entire generation’s childhood.”

However, not all comments were positive. One user opined, “The original Harry Potter will remain in our hearts forever”. “What's the point of making something that already exists and is still accessible,” wrote another.

The teaser was included in a broader HBO Max trailer featuring returning series and first-look footage from several upcoming titles. The preview included clips from Conan O'Brien Must Go, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks, House of the Dragon, Lanterns, The Gilded Age and several other projects scheduled for release between June 2026 and the end of the year.

Alongside McLaughlin, Stanton and Stout, the cast of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone includes Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.