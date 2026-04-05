Amid tug-of-war with AAP, Raghav Chadha gives shoutout to wife Parineeti Chopra for her talk show

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra Saturday announced a new talk show titled Mom Talks, sharing a teaser on social media that promises candid conversations around pregnancy, childcare and motherhood.

Parineeti, who gave birth to a baby boy last year, said the show will address stigma and everyday challenges surrounding parenting.

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The promo features a line-up of guests including Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey with Sheetal Thakur, Imran Khan, Gauahar Khan with Zaid Darbar, and Disha Parmar, who will share personal experiences and insights.

Among those cheering her on was her husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, who commented on the post, “So proud! Congratulations. Rooting for you always”.

Chadha has been in the spotlight over recent political developments. The Aam Aadmi Party removed him as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, replacing him with MP Ashok Mittal.

Responding to the decision, Chadha shared a video message stating he is “silenced, not defeated”. Parineeti reposted the clip on her Instagram Stories in support.

Parineeti tied the knot with Raghav Chadha in May 2023 at The Leela Palace Udaipur in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their son, Neer, on October 19, 2025.