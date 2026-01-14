Allu Arjun to team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for 23rd film

Actor Allu Arjun is set to team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 23rd film, tentatively titled AA23, the latter announced on Wednesday.

“Blessed with the best @alluarjun #AALoki Looking forward to kicking off this journey with you sir. Let's make it a massive blast. Once again with my brother @anirudhofficial,” Kanagaraj wrote on X alongside an announcement teaser.

The upcoming film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, who had previously backed Arjun’s Pushpa films.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the film, which is set to go on floors this year.

Sharing the announcement video, Arjun wrote, “I SAY 23. Goin on a spree. Low-Key G. Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @lokesh.kanagaraj garu. & at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can’t wait for this one.”

Arjun last featured in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which hit theatres on December 6, 2024. While the first Pushpa film amassed Rs 350 crore worldwide, Pushpa 2 collected a whopping Rs 1871 crore worldwide.

Kanagaraj, on the other hand, last helmed the film Coolie, which starred Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir. The film grossed Rs 518 crore worldwide.