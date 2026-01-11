‘Pure craft’: Alia Bhatt heaps praise on Yami Gautam’s performance in ‘Haq’

Actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday heaped praise on Yami Gautam’s performance in Suparn S Varma’s latest courtroom drama Haq, calling Yami’s portrayal of Shazia Bano “pure craft, heart and all things gold”.

“Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq! One of my top female performances of all time,” wrote Alia on Instagram, adding that she is a Yami fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I mentioned over the phone too, am a Yami fan. Waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all,” continued Alia.

Instagram

Currently streaming on Netflix, Haq is inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case. The film follows the story of Shazia Bano (Yami), who takes her husband Abbas Khan (Emraan) to court demanding monthly maintenance after being divorced by him through triple talaq. Demanding equality before the law as an Indian citizen, Shazia takes Abbas to court, incurring the wrath of hardliners in her religion.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, the ensemble cast of Haq also features Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh in pivotal roles. The film was released theatrically on 7 November last year.

On the work front, Alia has the films Alpha and Love & War in the pipeline.