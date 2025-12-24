Ali Fazal begins shooting for ‘Mirzapur: The Film’ in Rajasthan, shares behind-the-scenes video

Actor Ali Fazal is currently shooting for the Rajasthan schedule of Gurmmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Film, he said on Wednesday.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the film on Instagram, Fazal wrote, “Shooting now. Rajasthan Schedule. Thank you, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, for the immense love and hospitality that knows no bounds. Aapne humein apna samjha…To all the hotels that made us feel at home while we were toiling away from our own homes.”

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Film will reunite the key cast of the hit Prime Video franchise — Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta.

Divyenndu, who plays Munna Tripathi, is expected to return despite his on-screen death in Season 2.

Panchayat and Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar has joined the cast of the film as Bablu Pandit, a role originally played by Vikrant Massey in the web series. In Mirzapur Season 1, Babloo died a shocking death. His character in the film is likely to face a similar fate, causing Massey to turn down the offer, as per reports.

The Mirzapur series first premiered in 2018, followed by Season 2 in 2020 and Season 3 in 2024. A fourth season is also in the works.

Also featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh, Mirzapur: The Film is billed as a romantic thriller expanding the universe of the acclaimed Prime Video series.