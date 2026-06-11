Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak’s ‘Aliya Basu Gayab Hai’ to stream on Lionsgate Play from June 19

Raima Sen and Vinay Pathak-starrer Aliya Basu Gayab Hai is set to drop on Lionsgate Play on June 19.

Directed by Preeti Singh and produced by Rehab Pictures, the film was released in theatres in August 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film follows Raima Sen's Aliya Basu, who struggles to break free from the clutches of two menacing abductors, played by Vinay Pathak and Salim Diwan.

Talking about her character, Sen said the film "constantly challenges your perception of truth".

"What drew me to Aliya was her unpredictability. She is layered and mysterious; every time you think you've understood her, she reveals a completely different side of herself. She's intelligent, elusive, and constantly keeps people guessing, which made her such a fascinating character to play," she said in a statement.

Pathak said, “The film has a very raw and grounded energy despite the twists, which makes the tension feel real. It's the kind of story that keeps you invested because nobody is exactly who they appear to be.”