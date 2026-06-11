In pictures: Rajkummar Rao shoots for Sourav Ganguly biopic at Kolkata Maidan

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao was seen filming the upcoming biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly at Kolkata's Maidan on a cloudy Thursday afternoon. Here's a glimpse from the shoot.
Rao looked almost unrecognisable in his new avatar. Dressed in a white cricket jersey and a matching cap, the actor sported slightly longer hair, with the cap partially concealing his new look.
Apart from Rao, filmmaker Vikram Aditya Motwane was also present at the film’s shooting on Thursday.
The 41-year-old actor appeared to be waiting for the director's cue on the cricket pitch alongside several supporting actors.
The biopic will chronicle Ganguly’s journey with the Indian cricket team till 2011. A child artiste from Mumbai is likely to be cast as his daughter Sana. Further details about the cast are yet to be announced.
On the work front, Rao recently starred in Netflix’s comedy drama Toaster alongside Sanya Malhotra.