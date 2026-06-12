Indian sailors face 3rd US attack in 4 days hours after New Delhi protests firing on oil vessel

For the third time this week, a merchant vessel with Indian crew came under US attack, the latest coming hours after India had summoned US embassy charge d’affaires Jason Meeks to protest the firing on another oil vessel that caused three Indian fatalities on Wednesday.

All 22 Indians aboard the Guinea-Bissau-flagged asphalt/bitumen tanker MT Jalveer that was hit in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday morning are safe, shipping ministry officials said in the afternoon.

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Palau-flagged vessels MT Marivex and MT Settebello had faced US attacks on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. While the 24 Indian crew members aboard Marivex were rescued, three of the 24 Indians on Settebello were confirmed dead by shipping minister Sarabananda Sonowal on Thursday morning.

The Indian embassy in Muscat said Thursday’s rescue operation, carried out with support from Omani authorities, had been successfully completed and all the 22 Indian crew members aboard Jalveer had been evacuated ashore. Reports said the Indians had been evacuated to the Shinas Port by the Royal Navy of Oman.

A US Central Command statement on the attack on Jalveer said: “US forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman at 11.20pm ET on June 10 after the vessel violated the blockade against Iran by attempting to transport Iranian oil, marking the third commercial ship disabled by American forces this week.”

The statement added: “US Central Command (CENTCOM) acted against Guinea-Bissau flagged M/T Jalveer as it attempted to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman. A US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces.”

CENTCOM has also taken responsibility for the attacks on Marivex and Settebello. “Marivex violated the blockade by attempting to sail to an Iranian port and Settebello attempted to transport Iranian oil,” it said.

Sonowal, announcing the deaths of three Indian Settebello crew members in a post on X, said: “Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified…. I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.”

Later, at the inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia conflict, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and adirect result of the ongoing conflict in the region. These attacks must cease. We also call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can have an early return to peace and stability in the region.”

Expressing condolences over the death of the three seafarers, the Congress said: “The Prime Minister, who has repeatedly showcased his personal rapport with President Donald Trump as a diplomatic achievement, cannot evade responsibility when that relationship fails to protect Indian lives and interests.”

Echoing this, in a separate statement, the party’s foreign affairs department linked the “impunity” to India’s inertia in responding to the sinking of an Iranian ship close to Indian waters.

“The government’s continued diplomatic inertia following attacks on the IRIS Dena in our strategic neighbourhood has emboldened external powers to act against Indian interests with impunity,” it said.

Urging the government to brief Parliament, the Congress foreign affairs department reminded it that the Opposition possessed deep institutional memory and considerable experience in managing international crises, and should be taken into confidence in the national interest.

In a post on X, the CPM termed the spate of attacks on merchant vessels as another example of US imperialism.

“US forces attack a commercial oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, killing 3 Indian sailors in cold blood. This is the second such attack reported within two days,” it said.

“Yet the MEA’s statement doesn’t even name the US as the perpetrator! While Indian lives are lost, Modi is busy thanking Trump and hailing the ‘India-USstrategic partnership’.

“Shameless subservience! We strongly condemn this illegal US attack and the Government’s complete abdication of India’s sovereignty and duty to protect Indian citizens. The government must issue a strong condemnation and demand full accountability for the loss of Indian lives.

“It should intervene and pressurise the US to stop its attacks in West Asia and withdraw the blockade near the Strait of Hormuz and ensure free navigation.”

Missile recovered

The Indian Navy recovered and safely disposed of an unexploded missile warhead from a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, MT Olympic Life, that was headed to Kochi after reporting an explosion in its hull off the coast of Oman last month, an official said on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by PTI)