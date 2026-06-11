Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan to host Netflix reality show 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa'

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan will serve as hosts of captive reality show "Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa", Netflix announced on Thursday.

A collaboration between Netflix and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd, "Lock Upp" will air every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm, starting from June 27.

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The original "Lock Upp" was created by Kapoor and first aired on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 2022, with Kangana Ranaut as host and Karan Kundrra as jailor.

The show went on to accumulate over 500 million views, setting a record for reality programming in the OTT space.

"Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa" places 14 celebrities as inmates inside a high-pressure jail environment, cut off from the outside world and subjected to escalating tasks, shifting alliances, chargesheets, punishments and daily eliminations across six weeks.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, called it the platform's headlining unscripted series for the year and said the captive reality format was one the streamer had long been keen to explore.

"We’re excited to introduce a show that not only entertains but also sparks conversation and reflects the complexity of human behavior under pressure... Ekta created something differentiated and memorable and together we have adapted this much loved format for our members.

"Having Ritesh & Farah as hosts for our premium reality show is delightful. I can't wait for the audience to discover the comedic chemistry and their new avatars as jailers,” Bami said in a statement.

Kapoor said the Netflix partnership would take the show to a global stage.

"I've always believed great entertainment isn't just watched — it's talked about, debated, and impossible to ignore," she said.

Deshmukh added, "What makes 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa' engaging is that it’s a reflection of the times we live in, and that can be both fun and fascinating. Every contestant enters with their truth and a strategy, but inside Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, everything gets tested. Farah and I will have a front-row seat to every twist, conflict, and revelation. One thing is certain: nobody walks out the same." Khan said "Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa" offered something different from conventional reality television.

"No filters, no retakes, just famous people attempting to reveal their true selves under real pressure. That’s where the asli entertainment begins. Riteish and I have very different styles, which makes this chaos even more fun. If you think you’ve seen drama before, think again… Netflix has ensured this is drama ka bhi baap," she said.





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