Omar Abdullah meets PM Narendra Modi to push for Jammu and Kashmir statehood restoration

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to press for the restoration of statehood, days after the ruling National Conference announced a protest over the issue in the national capital on the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The NC's stocks are down in Jammu and Kashmir as the party has failed to get any concession from Delhi since it formed the government in 2024.

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"Called on Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to discuss issues of importance to J&K including early return of Statehood, the state of the economy, pace of development and promotion of tourism," Omar said on X after meeting Modi.

Omar said he also congratulated Modi "for the landmark of completing 12 uninterrupted years in office". The Prime Minister's Office confirmed the meeting, sharing pictures of Modi with Omar but offered no details.

PoK killings

Kashmir's pro-India politicians have spoken against the purported state violence on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after days of silence, with former chief minister Farooq Abdullah asking the United Nations to investigate the killings and alleviate their suffering.

Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, an Independent MLA from Jammu’s Rajouri district and a former judge aligned with the NC, asked Delhi to draw lessons and address issues in this part of Jammu and Kashmir. He warned that if people are angry, they won’t care about bullets, police, or the army.

Media reports from PoK said at least 15 people had been killed in clashes between protesters and security forces there, including four security force personnel and nine civilians. Locals claim the number of civilian deaths is higher. Major violence was reported on June 7.

These are the most intense protests in the area, with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a collective of activist groups, spearheading the agitation against a host of issues, primarily over the reservation of 12 seats in the Assembly for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir.

NC president Farooq said on Thursday: “This state is in trouble. Its part, which is with Pakistan, is facing oppression. A number of people have been martyred there. We don’t know the news fully but I appeal to the human rights commission of the United Nations that they should go there and see what kind of tribulations they are facing so that we and the entire world know what they are facing," he told reporters in Srinagar.