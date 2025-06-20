MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Akshay Kumar-led ‘Housefull 5’ hits Rs 175-crore mark in India

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the comedy film has been released in two version: 5A and 5B

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.06.25, 09:32 AM
A still from ‘Housefull 5’

A still from ‘Housefull 5’ File picture

Akshay Kumar’s latest big screen outing Housefull 5 has crossed the Rs 175-crore mark at the domestic box office after 13 days of theatrical run, according to trade reports.

According to the makers, Housefull 5 earned Rs 24.35 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 32.38 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 35.10 crore nett on Sunday. The earnings dropped to Rs 13.15 crore nett on Monday. On Tuesday, Housefull 5 earned Rs 11.70 crore nett, followed by Rs 9.40 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 7.50 crore nett on Thursday.

Week 2 in theatres began with a collection of Rs 6.60 crore nett on second Friday, followed by Rs 10.21 crore nett on second Saturday and Rs 12.30 crore nett on second Sunday.

The comedy film added an additional Rs 11.40 crore nett to its earnings between second Monday and Wednesday cumulatively. As per trade figures, the film added another Rs 2.75 crore nett to its collection on Thursday.

Housefull 5 has been released in two versions — Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B — each offering a different climax featuring a different killer. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade.

Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer round out the cast.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s collaboration Thug Life has managed to earn Rs 47.73 crore nett at the domestic box office in 15 days. Also starring Silambarasan TR, Trisha and Abhirami, the story revolves around a mafia kingpin, played by Haasan.

