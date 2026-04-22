Akshay Kumar-led ‘Bhooth Bangla’ crosses lifetime domestic collection of Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla has crossed the lifetime domestic earnings of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, as per latest trade reports.

The horror comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, earned Rs 8 crore nett in India on Tuesday (Day 5). This took the film’s total domestic earnings to Rs 72.75 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. Bhediya, on the other hand, had earned Rs 69 crore nett in India during its theatrical run.

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Featuring an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta and Rajesh Sharma, Bhooth Bangla also marks veteran actor Asrani’s final screen appearance.

Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan after a gap of 16 years. Their previous collaboration was Khatta Meetha (2010).

Released in 2022, Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan as a man hungry for success who turns into a werewolf after being attacked by a wolf during a visit to the jungles of Arunachal Pradesh for a business project. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has slowed down at the box office. The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh earned Rs 2.10 crore nett on Tuesday (Day 34). At the time the report was published on Wednesday, the film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 1,119.73 crore nett, according to Sacnilk.