Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Son of Sardar 2' to release in July; first-look poster out

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is back in his iconic Sardar avatar in the first-look poster of Son of Sardar 2, dropped by the makers on Thursday. A sequel to the 2012 comedy Son of Sardar, the film is set to hit theatres on July 25.

Devgn, who is set to return as Jaswinder ‘Jassi’ Singh Randhawa in the sequel, flaunts his turban in the poster. “The Return of the Sardaar, #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the upcoming comedy drama also stars Mrunal Thakur, who is reportedly set to play Devgn’s love interest.

According to the official synopsis of the film on IMDb, the Son of Sardar 2 revolves around a 12-year-old village boy, Aarav and his friends, who participate in an annual mango festival and search for a rare golden mango.

Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal and Nav Ghotra also play important roles in the sequel. Netflix is the distributor partner of the film.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2. The actor is reportedly set to reunite with the filmmaker Rohit Shetty for Golmaal 5, which is expected to go on the floors in 2026.

Released in 2012, Son of Sardar featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla in key roles.