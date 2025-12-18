Agastya Nanda-starrer ‘Ikkis’ postponed again, to release in January, 2026

Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, has been postponed again. Slated to hit theatres on 25 December, the biopic of Param Vir Chakra Arun Khetarpal will now arrive on the big screen on 1 January, 2026, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Ikkis was originally scheduled to release on 5 December, but was postponed to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar.

Sharing a poster of the film, the makers wrote, “This new year, gift yourself courage. Final #Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghvan’s first war film. The true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee, Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young.”

The poster features Agastya dressed in military combat gear, framed within the number “1,” revealing the release date.

Khetarpal was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. His biopic was first announced in 2019 on his 69th birth anniversary, with Varun Dhawan set to play the lead role. The film got pushed back due to the pandemic, leading to Dhawan’s exit over scheduling conflict, as per reports.

Ikkis marks the second acting project for Agastya, after Netflix’s 2023 teen musical comedy The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is also the last big screen outing for Dharmendra, who passed away last month.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the cast of the Ikkis also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia.