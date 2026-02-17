Ameesha Patel in legal trouble, Moradabad court issues non-bailable warrant against actress

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is facing legal trouble after a Moradabad court issued a non-bailable warrant against her in connection with a 2017 event, even as she maintained that the matter is old and already settled.

The development comes days after actor Rajpal Yadav was sent to jail in a cheque bounce case. Yadav eventually got interim bail on February 16.

As per reports, a Moradabad court Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Ameesha in a 2017 case filed by Pawan Kumar Verma, owner of a Moradabad-based company.

Verma alleged that the actor was hired to perform at a wedding on November 16, 2017. According to the complaint, an advance of Rs 14.50 lakh was paid and her accommodation was arranged at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad. However, the organiser claimed that she did not attend the event.

Verma further alleged that following subsequent discussions, she had promised to return the full amount.

After reports of the non-bailable warrant surfaced, Ameesha took to Instagram Stories to respond. She described the case as an “old and settled matter” and said her legal team would initiate action against Verma.

“Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a V V old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount,” Ameesha wrote.

“Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts,” she added.

The actress has been directed to appear before the court on March 27.