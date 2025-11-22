After Orry, Mumbai Police summon Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth in drug-seizure case

Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with a drug-seizure case, a senior official said on Friday.

Kapoor, the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, has been directed to appear on November 25 to record his statement. Influencer Orhan Awatramani, a.k.a. Orry, has been called on November 26 after he failed to appear before investigators on Thursday.

According to officials, the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) issued the summons after the names of the two surfaced during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252-crore mephedrone seizure case.

Shaikh allegedly told investigators that film and fashion personalities, a politician, and “a kin of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim” had attended rave parties he organised in India and abroad.

Siddhanth Kapoor had previously been apprehended in Bengaluru in 2022 on charges of drug consumption.

ANC officials said Orry had been instructed to appear on Thursday but had sought more time, as per PTI.

Shaikh, known as “Lavish”, was deported from Dubai last month. He was first arrested in the Rs 252-crore mephedrone seizure case in Sangli, Maharashtra, and subsequently taken into custody by the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit.