After Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, another adaptation of the Greek epic is in the works

Epic, the musical telling of Homer’s Odyssey, is set to be adapted into an animated movie by Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer behind hits like Top Gun and The Pirates of the Caribbean films.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Bruckheimer has teamed up with Jorge Rivera-Herrans, the creator, composer, songwriter, producer and performer behind the viral nine-part musical sensation.

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Atlantic Music Group president Kevin Weaver is set to produce the film alongside Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

The project would mark Bruckheimer’s venture into animation.

Epic: The Musical, released between 2022 and 2024, is a sung-through adaptation of the Ancient Greek epic poem Odyssey by Homer and takes inspiration from different musical genres as well as modern musical theatre, anime and video games.

It tells the story of Odysseus as he tries to return from Troy to his island kingdom of Ithaca after the conclusion of the decade-long Trojan War. Along the years-long journey, he encounters multiple gods and monsters who either help or hinder him in his quest to return home to his wife Penelope and son Telemachus.

The musical gained traction in 2021 through TikTok. However, it faced production troubles due to several lawsuits between the creator and its original record company.

This development comes at a time when Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is set to release on July 17.

Matt Damon is set to play the role of Odysseus. The star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Mia Goth.

The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on his treacherous voyage home after the Trojan War.