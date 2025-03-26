MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Adolescence' gets record-breaking 66.3 million views on Netflix in two weeks

Starring Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, ‘Adolescence’ centres around a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of a classmate

PTI Published 26.03.25, 06:27 PM
A still from \\\'Adolescence\\\'

A still from 'Adolescence' IMDb

Netflix's "Adolescence" has emerged as a record breaker after getting 66.3 million views on the streaming platform.

The limited series, which premiered on the streamer on March 13, has garnered glowing reviews online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Philip Barantini, the series features Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, who is also a creator of the show.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the series got 24.3 million views during its first week and received 42 million views on the following week. Taking the total viewership to 66.3 million.

Also starring Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay, "Adolescence" centres around a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller (Cooper) who is arrested for the murder of a classmate. The show comprises four episodes.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

