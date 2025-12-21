MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 21 December 2025

Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ crosses Rs 500-crore mark in India

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.12.25, 10:57 AM
Ranveer Singh in \\\'Dhurandhar\\\'

Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar' File Picture

Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office after 16 days of theatrical run, trade figures show. As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the spy thriller has earned Rs 516.50 crore crore nett in India so far.

Dhurandhar began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 207.25 crore nett in Week 1. It had a record-breaking second weekend in theatres, minting Rs 111 crore nett on Day 9 and 10, cumulatively.

ADVERTISEMENT

On its second Monday, the film added another Rs 30.5 crore nett to its earnings. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 30.5 crore nett, followed by Rs 25.5 crore nett on Wednesday.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned Rs 23.25 crore nett on second Thursday, followed by Rs 22.5 crore nett on third Friday. The spy thriller earned Rs 33.5 crore nett on third Saturday.

Dhurandhar is the second fastest film to cross the Rs 500-crore threshold in Hindi. The Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule achieved this milestone in 11 days.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

RELATED TOPICS

Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh Aditya Dhar Box Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR voter deletions bigger than victory margins in more than half of BJP-held seats in Bengal

The BJP had won 77 seats in the last Assembly polls held in 2021, four years before the Election Commission launched the special intensive revision of electoral rolls
BJP supporters wait for Narendra Modi at Taherpur in Nadia on Saturday.
Quote left Quote right

Bengal is worse than Lalu's Bihar. Our next target is to uproot Jungle Raj from Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT