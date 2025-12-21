Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ crosses Rs 500-crore mark in India

Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office after 16 days of theatrical run, trade figures show. As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the spy thriller has earned Rs 516.50 crore crore nett in India so far.

Dhurandhar began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 207.25 crore nett in Week 1. It had a record-breaking second weekend in theatres, minting Rs 111 crore nett on Day 9 and 10, cumulatively.

ADVERTISEMENT

On its second Monday, the film added another Rs 30.5 crore nett to its earnings. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 30.5 crore nett, followed by Rs 25.5 crore nett on Wednesday.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned Rs 23.25 crore nett on second Thursday, followed by Rs 22.5 crore nett on third Friday. The spy thriller earned Rs 33.5 crore nett on third Saturday.

Dhurandhar is the second fastest film to cross the Rs 500-crore threshold in Hindi. The Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule achieved this milestone in 11 days.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.