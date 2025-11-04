Actress Dakota Johnson ‘slowly dating again’ after split from Chris Martin: Report

Actress Dakota Johnson is rumoured to be dating again following her break up with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin in June, as per reports.

According to a report by American magazine People, Dakota “has been slowly dating again and she’s happy”.

“Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final,” a source close to Dakota told People.

After nearly eight years together, Dakota and Martin parted ways earlier this year. Their romance began in 2017.

Dakota is set to make her directorial debut with A Tree Is Blue, starring British singer Charlie XCX and actress Jessica Alba.

Vanessa Burghardt, who is also in talks to star in the upcoming film, has penned the script for it, according to US-based news portal The Hollywood Reporter.

A Tree Is Blue marks Burghardt’s debut as a screenwriter. Burghardt and Dakota have previously worked together in Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Although the plot has not been revealed, filming is set to start this month in Los Angeles.

Dakota previously directed the short film Loser Baby that debuted at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. She was recently seen in Neon’s Splitsville, which she produced, and A24’s The Materialists.

Dakota will also be seen in Michael Showalter’s Verity. Also starring Anne Hathaway, the movie is scheduled to release on 15 May, 2026.