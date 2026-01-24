MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Actor Kamal R Khan arrested in Andheri firing case, admits to firing two rounds with licensed firearm

Khan was brought to the Oshiwara police station late on Friday night for questioning and during interrogation he admitted to firing two rounds using his licensed firearm

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.01.26, 09:55 AM
Kamal R Khan

Kamal R Khan File picture

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a firing incident at a residential building in the city’s western suburbs, police said.

Khan was brought to the Oshiwara police station late on Friday night for questioning. During interrogation, he admitted to firing two rounds using his licensed firearm, an official said.

According to police, the firing took place on January 18 at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area of Andheri. During the investigation, two bullets were recovered from the society premises — one from the second floor and another from the fourth floor.

Police said one of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while the other is owned by a model, PTI reported.

Investigators initially failed to make progress as nothing suspicious was found in the CCTV footage. However, a forensic examination later indicated that the bullets may have been fired from Khan’s nearby bungalow, the official said.

The exact motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered against the actor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, police added.

Kamal Rashid Khan
