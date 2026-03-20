Hollywood star, martial arts icon, pop culture legend Chuck Norris dies at 86, family says

Hollywood martial arts champion and action film icon Chuck Norris passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 86, his family shared on Friday.

Norris was hospitalised in Hawaii on Thursday, his family said in a joint statement in an Instagram post, adding that he passed away that morning.

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“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the statement reads.

They continued, “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives,” they further said.

Norris’ family requested privacy from fans and media while grieving their loss.

Few action stars carried the kind of authenticity that Chuck Norris brought to the screen. Long before becoming a pop culture icon, Norris was a celebrated martial artist with an extraordinary range of achievements — from holding black belts across disciplines including Taekwondo, Tang Soo Do, Karate, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to his own hybrid style, Chun Kuk Do.

His range was further cemented by his unforgettable on-screen face-off with Bruce Lee in Way of the Dragon (1972) — a moment that remains one of martial arts cinema’s most iconic clashes.

Norris shot to fame through a string of action films in the late 1970s and 1980s, establishing himself as a symbol of rugged, all-American heroism. Films like Good Guys Wear Black, The Octagon, Lone Wolf McQuade, and the Missing in Action series positioned him as a stoic, no-nonsense protagonist.

The Missing in Action franchise held personal significance, as Norris dedicated the films to his younger brother Wieland, who died in the Vietnam War.

While critics often compared these films to Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise, Norris carved out his own identity with an on-screen personality less flamboyant than peers like Arnold Schwarzenegger or Jackie Chan, but more inclined towards discipline and moral clarity.

In the late ’90s, Norris transitioned to television roles with Walker, Texas Ranger (1993–2001), a series inspired by Lone Wolf McQuade. His portrayal of Cordell Walker turned him into a household name for a new generation. Even after stepping away from leading roles, he made memorable appearances, including in The Expendables 2 (2012).

Born Carlos Ray Norris in Oklahoma, he served in the US Air Force, where his martial arts journey began in South Korea. After his service, he built a chain of karate schools, training celebrities like Steve McQueen and Bob Barker.

In his later years, Norris found renewed relevance through viral “Chuck Norris Facts” memes. Besides his filmography and legacy, Norris was a published author and outspoken political conservative.

He is survived by his second wife Gena O’Kelley, whom he married in 1998. They share two sons, Eric and Mike, daughters Dakota, Danilee and Dina, as well as their grandchildren.