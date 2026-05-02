Academy revises eligibility rules for 99th Oscars, good news for Indian filmmakers

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has approved a set of new and updated rules for the 99th Oscars ceremony, scheduled for 2027, introducing changes across multiple categories and its Governors Awards.

The Academy announced the revisions in eligibility and voting procedures on Friday.

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In the acting categories, both lead and supporting, performers can now be nominated for more than one performance within the same category if those performances rank among the top five in votes. Previously, if an actor secured multiple top-five positions, only the highest-voted performance was considered eligible.

Additionally, only roles credited in a film’s legal billing and performed by humans with their consent will qualify in acting categories. The clarification follows discussions around the use of Val Kilmer’s likeness in the upcoming film As Deep as the Grave.

The Academy also addressed the use of generative artificial intelligence, stating it reserves the right to request further information on how such technology is used and the extent of human authorship in submitted films. In the writing categories, rules now explicitly require that screenplays be human-authored to qualify.

The organisation said its commitment to human artistry remains unchanged even as rules evolve alongside technological developments.And this change also makes films like Michael ineligible for the Oscars.

In a significant revision, the Academy has updated eligibility criteria for the Best International Feature category. While countries or regions can still submit one official entry, films can now also qualify independently by winning top prizes at major international festivals, including the Berlin International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

This change allows multiple films from a single country or region to be nominated in the category. For example, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light missed out on a nomination for the international feature category after India selected Laapataa Ladies as the official entry.

The award for Best International Feature will also no longer be officially attributed to a country or region, but instead to the film’s director. Earlier this year, the Oscar for the category went to Sentimental Value, with the win technically credited to Norway rather than filmmaker Joachim Trier. Going forward, the director’s name will be included on the Oscar statuette and in official records.

In other category updates, the number of statuettes awarded in casting will increase from a maximum of two to three. The cinematography branch will introduce a fixed shortlist of 20 films in the preliminary voting round, replacing the previous range of 10 to 20.

For makeup and hairstyling, branch members must attend at least one of two final roundtables to be eligible to vote in the preliminary round. In visual effects, all Academy members will be required to view three-minute “Before and After” reels from the Visual Effects Bake-Off before casting final-round votes.

The original song category has also been updated. For songs submitted as the first new music cue after end credits begin, the required video clip must include the final 15 seconds of the film before the credits roll.

Changes were also made to the Governors Awards, where at least three disciplines must now be represented among honorees each year.

The rules were formulated by the Awards Committee in collaboration with branch executive committees, the International Feature Film Executive Committee, and the Scientific and Technical Awards Executive Committee, and are subject to final approval by the Board of Governors.

The 99th Oscars ceremony is set to take place on March 14, 2027, followed by the 100th Oscars on March 5, 2028.