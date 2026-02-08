Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan celebrate 20 years of ‘Rang De Basanti’

The team of Rang De Basanti reunited for a special screening in Mumbai on Saturday to mark 20 years since the film’s release. Aamir Khan attended the screening along with fellow cast members Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and Soha Ali Khan.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was also present on the occasion. The group was seen wearing customised hoodies featuring the film’s title. The cast and crew cut a cake to mark the milestone.

Soha Ali Khan shared photos of the reunion on Instagram. She wrote, “20 years later - we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still #rangdebasanti”.

“Down memory lane - lots of Nostalgia- 20years later - everyone gathered last night to watch #RangDeBasanti - iconic, evergreen, relevant today as it was in 2006 - and for every Generation here on -my favorite line ‘Koi Bhi Desh perfect nahi hota - Use perfect banana padta hai’,” producer Ronnie Screwvala wrote on X.

Released on January 26 2006, Rang De Basanti was written, produced and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The coming-of-age socio-political drama featured an ensemble cast that included Aamir Khan, Siddharth (in his Hindi film debut), Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, British actor Alice Patten (also making her Hindi debut), Waheeda Rehman and Soha Ali Khan.

The film follows a British film student who travels to India to document the lives of five freedom fighters from the Indian revolutionary movement. She befriends a group of Delhi University graduates who continue to spend time on their old campus and casts them in a film inspired by the sacrifices of Indian revolutionaries during British rule.

Initially indifferent to politics, the friends undergo a transformation after the death of a close friend due to corruption, leading them to confront the system.

Rang De Basanti went on to win four National Film Awards, including one for Best Popular Film. It was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2007 BAFTA Awards. It was also selected as India’s official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the same category.