Aamir Khan and Salman Khan-starrer ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ to re-release in theatres

Also starring Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial originally released in theatres on November 4, 1994

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.02.25, 02:18 PM
A poster of Andaz Apna Apna

A poster of Andaz Apna Apna Instagram

Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, is set to re-release in theatres soon, multiplex chain Cinepolis announced on Wednesday.

“Ailaa…1994 ka Andaz, 2025 mein phir hoga Apna Apna!The CULT COMEDY is Back! Andaz Apna Apna is Re-Releasing in Cinemas Soon! Teaser Out Tomorrow!,” the official handle of the multiplex chain wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

The teaser of the re-release will drop online on February 13.

Andaz Apna Apna, which revolves around two young men (Aamir and Salman) attempting to win over an heiress (played by Raveena Tandon) to gain access to her father’s wealth, was released in theaters on November 4, 1994. The plot takes an unexpected turn when they discover that the heiress has swapped identities with her secretary (Karisma Kapoor). The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in important roles.

Andaz Apna Apna initially underperformed at the box office but gradually became a cult classic due to its slapstick humour, and self-aware jokes were ahead of their time. TV reruns and OTT exposure helped it find a devoted audience. Memorable characters like Crime Master Gogo and Teja became legendary in pop culture.

Aamir, who made a special appearance on the grand finale episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18 last month, recreated an iconic scene from the film where they rode a bike together. The audience erupted in cheers, and Aamir proposed the idea of a sequel to the beloved film, which was met with enthusiastic applause.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, tentatively scheduled for release this Christmas. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will star in A.R. Murugadoss’ upcoming film Sikandar, set to release this Eid.

