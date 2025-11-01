73 mobile phones worth Rs 23.85 lakh stolen during Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert

At least 73 mobile phones collectively valued at Rs 23.85 lakh were stolen during pop star Enrique Iglesias’ concert at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday evening, police said on Friday.

According to officials, seven First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with the thefts that occurred amid the jam-packed crowd of over 25,000 fans. The complainants include a makeup artist, hotelier, students, a journalist and businessmen.

Tickets for the event, which marked Iglesias’ debut performance in Mumbai, started at Rs 7,000. Police said efforts are underway to trace the stolen devices and identify those involved in the thefts.

The 50-year-old global music icon and Grammy Award winner performed several of his chartbusters, including Hero and Bailamos, during a 90-minute set. The Latino pop icon returned to India after a gap of 12 years for a live concert. Enrique last visited India in 2012. During his three-city tour, he performed in Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

Bollywood celebrities Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh attended the concert.